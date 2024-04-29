world

North Korea criticises US for supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, KCNA says

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attend a meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Sept 13, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.
PUBLISHED ONApril 29, 2024 1:57 AM

SEOUL — North Korea criticised the United States for supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, state media KCNA reported on Monday (April 29), citing a statement from the defence ministry.

The United States in recent weeks secretly shipped long-range missiles to Ukraine for use in its battle to fight off Russian invaders, a US official said on April 24.

On Sunday, the director of the Department of Foreign Military Affairs of North Korea's Ministry of National Defence was quoted as saying in a statement: "The US has secretly supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, sparking off uneasiness and concern of the international community."

"The US can never defeat the heroic Russian army and people with any latest weaponry or military support," the director said.

Military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow are growing which the US and its allies see as escalating tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

