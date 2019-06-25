North Korea's Kim not ready to denuclearise: US intelligence agency chief

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reads a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 22, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

WASHINGTON - The US intelligence community does not believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready to denuclearise, US Defence Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Robert Ashley told Fox News in an interview on Monday.

A summit in February between Kim and President Donald Trump collapsed when the two leaders were unable to bridge differences between US demands for denuclearisation and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.

"We still continue to assess within the IC (intelligence community) that Kim Jong Un is not ready to denuclearise," Ashley said.

Trump will visit South Korea this weekend after an exchange of letters with Kim boosted hopes for a resumption of talks aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear programme.

Trump is set to arrive in South Korea for a two-day visit on Saturday, and will meet President Moon Jae-in on Sunday, following a summit of G20 leaders in Japan, Moon's spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said on Monday.

The announcement came hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped a letter Trump sent to Kim could pave the way for a revival of talks that have been stalled since February's failed summit in Vietnam.

ALSO READ: North Korean leader receives 'excellent' letter from Trump: KCNA

More about

nuclear weapons NORTH KOREA United States of America DONALD TRUMP Kim Jong Un
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Booking.com suspends apartment after hidden camera claims, refunds customer
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Bangladesh &#039;Tree Man&#039; wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Bangladesh 'Tree Man' wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday
Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday
Jacqueline Wong earns reprieve as TVB will not erase her scenes from TV drama
Jacqueline Wong earns reprieve as TVB will not erase her scenes from TV drama
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Schoolgirl in Malaysia left with red welts on arms and legs after alleged caning by teacher
Video of Malaysian teacher scolded by parent for caning schoolgirl goes viral on social media

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas
Where Are Teachers Paid the Most &amp; the Least Compared to Other Professions in Asia?
Where Are Teachers Paid the Most & the Least Compared to Other Professions in Asia?
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof

SERVICES