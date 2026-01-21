Award Banner
Norway won't take part in Trump's 'Board of Peace', deputy foreign minister tells Aftenposten

January 21, 2026

OSLO — Norway will not take part in US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative the way the plan is currently presented, Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik told daily Aftenposten on Tuesday (Jan 20).

The board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of a letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

The Norwegian foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

