Norway's King Harald in hospital in Malaysia

Norway's King Harald arrives for a lunch with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Norwegian government, in Oslo, Norway Feb 14, 2024.
PHOTO: NTB/Cornelius Poppe via Reuters file
February 28, 2024

OSLO - Norway's King Harald has been hospitalised in Malaysia for an infection, the Norwegian royal household said in a statement on Feb 27.

The 87-year-old monarch had been on a private trip to the South-east Asian country.

"His Majesty the King has fallen ill during his holiday stay in Malaysia, and is hospitalised there, with an infection. The King receives good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel," the royal household said.

King Harald has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991 and is Europe's oldest living monarch.

He has repeatedly been hospitalised with infections in recent years, and has also undergone heart surgery.

Crown Prince Haakon presides in his father's absence.

