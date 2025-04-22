Norway's Queen Sonja, 87, hospitalised for shortness of breath

Norway's Queen Sonja, 87, was admitted to the National Hospital on Monday (April 21) evening for examinations due to shortness of breath, the Norwegian royal court said.

Sonja, the wife of Norway's head of state King Harald, received a pacemaker in January after suffering a heart problem.

She was airlifted from the royal cabin in Sikkilsdalen in central Norway, where the couple spent the Easter holiday, the palace said in a statement.

