Norway's Queen Sonja, 87, hospitalised for shortness of breath

Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja walk on the day of the lunch in the Norwegian Prime Minister's residence in Oslo, during the Icelandic presidential couple's official state visit to Norway, on April 9.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 22, 2025 1:21 AM

Norway's Queen Sonja, 87, was admitted to the National Hospital on Monday (April 21) evening for examinations due to shortness of breath, the Norwegian royal court said.

Sonja, the wife of Norway's head of state King Harald, received a pacemaker in January after suffering a heart problem.

She was airlifted from the royal cabin in Sikkilsdalen in central Norway, where the couple spent the Easter holiday, the palace said in a statement.

