'Not in a great space at all': Australian says wife has no sensation waist down after suffering spinal injury on Flight SQ321

"She fell flat straight into the aisle and from that moment, she didn't move," Australian passenger Keith Davis recalled of his wife on board SQ321.

"That's where she remained for the rest of the flight. It was really horrifying."

Davis, in an interview with ABC News on Friday (May 24), described how his wife had no sensation from her waist down after the severe turbulence of Singapore Airlines (SIA) Flight SQ321 on Tuesday (May 21).

"It was absolute instant, we're on the ceiling… there's no announcement, we did not see any indication at all," the 59-year-old said.

"We just fell into a huge hole, and we're freefalling."

While he hit the ceiling above his seat when the turbulence happened, his wife Kerry Jordan collided with the luggage doors and landed in the aisle instead of the seat area, he said.

She stayed on the aisle for the rest of the flight, unable to move, Davis recounted.

He added: "I remember I leant over her and she was breathing. She was able to communicate [but] she was very weak."

Jordan received emergency surgery as soon as they arrived at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok, he told the Australian publication.

"Kerry's not in a great space at all… and it remains that she has no sensation from her waist down, so it's pretty life changing."

'Left in limbo'

Davis said that he had been left in the dark after he had been admitted into the hospital, unable to talk to journalists about how no representatives from SIA had spoken with him directly.

He "had no information" and was "left in limbo", he told reporters while he was being wheeled off by hospital staff, The Guardian reported.

The director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, later apologised, saying the staff members were only seeking to protect the privacy of patients, reported ABC News.

This was until Thursday when Davis was visited by SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong who had travelled to Bangkok to meet patients.

"The well-being of our passengers and crew members remains our priority," Goh said.

"I have given them my personal assurance that we will take care of them during this difficult time."

The airlines has also made arrangements for Davis' family members and loved ones to be flown to Bangkok.

"Singapore Airlines apologises to Mr Keith Davis and his wife, and is providing them with the necessary support and assistance they need during this difficult time," the airline reportedly said.

A customer care representative trained for such situations has been in touch with the couple to provide updates and assistance, reported CNA.

20 from flight still in ICU: Thai hospital

Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, director of Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital told reporters on Thursday that 20 people who were on board flight SQ321 remain in intensive care, reported Reuters.

However, there are no life-threatening cases.

Of the 41 people from the flight who are undergoing treatment, 22 have spinal cord injuries, six sustained injuries to their brain and skull, while 13 have bone, muscle and other injuries.

He added: "We have never treated people with these kinds of injuries caused by turbulence."

The oldest patient is 83, while the youngest is two. Ten British, nine Australians, seven Malaysians and four Filipinos were among the 41 people.

A 73-year-old British man died and 104 people were injured on the flight, which was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members.

ALSO READ: 'Need months to fully recover': 5 among Malaysian family of 7 still in hospital after getting injured on SQ321

khooyihang@asiaone.com