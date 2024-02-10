Officials report drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city

KYIV - Drones attacked civilian infrastructure late on Feb 9 in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, and officials reported explosions in the city.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said drones had damaged civilian infrastructure in the city's Nemyshlianskyi district. Reporters from Suspilne public television observed the glow of a fire over the city.

Viktor Tereshchenko, the top military official in Velykyi Burluk, a town east of Kharkiv, told Suspilne that drones had damaged a hospital and a restaurant.

Officials reported an attack on a hospital in the town last week, prompting the evacuation of dozens of patients.

Kharkiv has been under attack regularly since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It has been a frequent target of Russian assaults in recent weeks.

In the Black Sea port of Odesa, the regional governor said a drone attack had injured one person.

Three people were reported killed in shelling earlier in the day in a village in Sumy region, on the border with Russia subjected to daily Russian assaults.

