Oil loading operations suspended at UAE's Fujairah port, sources say

DUBAI — Oil loading operations have been suspended at the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah, two sources told Reuters on Monday (March 16), after a drone attack sparked a fire in the emirate's petroleum industrial zone.

Fujairah, located on the Gulf of Oman just outside the Strait of Hormuz, is typically a critical exit point for about one million barrels per day of the UAE's Murban crude — a volume equivalent to roughly one per cent of global demand.

Civil defence teams are currently working to control the blaze, the Fujairah government media office said in a statement, adding that no casualties have been reported.

The suspension marks the second major disruption at the vital bunkering hub in recent days. Operations at Fujairah had resumed on Sunday following a separate drone strike over the weekend.

The attacks come as the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran strangles shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that normally handles a fifth of the world's oil supply.

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