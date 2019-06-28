Paris bans up to 60% of its cars as heatwave worsens pollution

PARIS - Paris has banned more than half of the cars registered in the region from its roads as a record heatwave worsens air pollution, the most drastic restrictions ever imposed there, officials said.

The ban on older and less efficient cars was imposed on Wednesday and is due to stay in place within the A86 second ring-road - which encompasses Paris and 79 towns around it - as long as the hot weather lasts, the city council said.

Data firm AAA Data said that nearly five million vehicles registered in the Ile-de-France area around Paris were covered, about 60 per cent of total, a record number to be restricted. The city was not immediately available to comment on those estimates.

Traffic was lighter in Paris, but not significantly so. Several drivers said they were ignoring the restrictions as the fines for breaking them - just 68 euros (S$105) for cars and 135 euros for vans - were so low.

French authorities also stepped up restrictions on water use on Thursday as swathes of western Europe remained in the grip of an intense heatwave.