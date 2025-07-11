Philippines' president to discuss tariffs in Trump meeting this July, top diplomat says

KUALA LUMPUR — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington this month, Manila's top diplomat said on Friday (July 11), with an increased trade tariff on one of Washington's top defence allies set to be discussed.

Philippine foreign minister Theresa Lazaro, in an interview during a regional summit in Malaysia, confirmed the arrangement of what will be the first meeting between Trump and Marcos, whose nations have stepped up military engagements significantly of late.

"The issue of tariffs will be discussed among others…it's also very important to us. We have already sent negotiators to discuss this issue," Lazaro told Reuters on Friday.

A White House official earlier told Reuters the meeting was set for July 22, while the office of Marcos said he will visit the US from July 20-22.

The Philippines is concerned over a 20 per cent tariff rate announced this week by Trump, which was increased from 17 per cent threatened in April, without explanation. The US goods trade deficit with the Philippines widened to US$4.9 billion (S$6.2 billion) in 2024, a 21.8 per cent increase from 2023.

The Philippines has said it remains committed to continue negotiations and a delegation will travel to Washington next week to pursue a trade deal.

Relations between Manila and Washington have soared under Marcos, who has pivoted closer to the US and allowed American soldiers to expand their presence at Philippine facilities. The former US colony is central to Washington's efforts to counter China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and towards Taiwan.

The United States and the Philippines have a seven-decade old mutual defence treaty and hold dozens of annual exercises, which have included testing of a US Typhon missile system, angering China.

Marcos' overtures of to the US and defiant stand on China have riled Beijing, which has repeatedly accused Manila and Washington of trying to stoke tensions.

Lazaro said negotiations on a code of conduct between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China were dragging out and the Philippines would push for talks to finish when it becomes Asean chair next year. She said the code must be legally binding.

The South China Sea remains a source of friction between China and the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia, with ties between Beijing and Manila at their worst in years amid frequent confrontations that have sparked concerns they could spiral into conflict.

"It is our view that it should not be taking so long. It is important that we have to deliver," she said.

"So it is incumbent upon all of us, and actually China, to... endeavour to finish the negotiations, the discussions. And that's supposed to be in 2026."

Lazaro also said a planned election in military-ruled Myanmar, an Asean member in the grips of a civil war, would only be acceptable if it were inclusive and peaceful.

[[nid:719963]]