Poland finds debris of unidentified flying object near Belarus border

WARSAW — Polish border guards reported the discovery of debris from an unidentified flying object in a village near the border with Belarus, police said late on Sunday (Sept 7), the latest in a series of similar incidents in the Nato-member state.

"Today, before 10pm (4pm in Singapore time on Monday), the officer on duty at the Terespol police station received a report from Border Guard officers about the discovery of debris from an unidentified flying object near the Terespol border crossing in Polatycze," local police wrote on Facebook.

"We are securing the site of the discovery. No one was injured in the incident."

Poland has been on high alert for objects entering its airspace since a stray Ukrainian missile struck a southern Polish village in 2022, killing two people, a few months into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, an object likely to be a smuggling drone fell in eastern Poland, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

In August, a drone crashed into a cornfield in eastern Poland, scorching crops and shattering windows in nearby homes. A prosecutor investigating the incident said at the time it appeared to have entered Poland from the direction of Belarus, an ally of Russia.

Military drones have also crashed in Romania and the Baltic states.

