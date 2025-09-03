Poland scrambles aircraft to ensure airspace safety after Ukraine warns of Russian attacks

Polish and allied aircraft were activated on Wednesday (Sept 3) to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched airstrikes targeting Western Ukraine, near the border with Poland, the operational command of the Polish armed forces said.

"The Russian Federation once again is carrying out strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine," the operational command said in a post on X.

"In order to ensure the safety of Polish airspace... Polish and allied aircraft are operating intensively in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest state of readiness."

At 0140 GMT (9.40am in Singapore time), all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.

