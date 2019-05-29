Pope denies prior knowledge of now expelled US cardinal McCarrick's sexual misconduct

Pope Francis arrives to give an audience to italo-albanians pilgrims of Lungro in Paul VI hall at the Vatican on May 25, 2019.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has denied he knew about sexual misconduct by former US cardinal Theodore McCarrick before the start of Church investigations that found him guilty.

McCarrick, once one of the most powerful men in the US Catholic hierarchy, was expelled from the Roman Catholic priesthood in February after he was found guilty of sexual crimes against minors and adults.

"I knew nothing about McCarrick, naturally nothing," Francis said in an interview with Mexico's Televisa broadcaster which was published in Vatican media on Tuesday. "Otherwise, I would not have remained silent."

Last August, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano issued a bombshell statement accusing a long list of current and past Vatican and Church officials in the United States of covering up for McCarrick, 88, the former archbishop of Washington, D.C.

Vigano, a former Vatican ambassador in Washington, said he told Francis shortly after his election in 2013 that McCarrick had preyed on adult seminarians for years.

Vigano claimed that Francis disregarded the information and effectively rehabilitated McCarrick, who had been quietly sanctioned by Francis predecessor, former Pope Benedict XVI, five years before Francis' election in 2013.

Francis says he "does not remember" Vigano ever telling him.