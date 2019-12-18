Pope Francis abolishes 'pontifical secret' in clergy sex abuse cases

Read also

“The reforms are long overdue but symbolise an important step in the right direction,“ said Snap, the victims advocacy group.

“Still, right now, they are only words on paper and what needs to happen next is concrete action.“

The new norms are the latest amendment to the Catholic Church’s in-house canon law – a parallel legal code that metes out ecclesial justice for crimes against the faith – in this case relating to the sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable people by priests, bishops or cardinals.

In this legal system, the worst punishment a priest can incur is being defrocked, or dismissed from the clerical state.

When he was a cardinal, Pope Benedict XVI had persuaded St John Paul II to decree in 2001 that these cases must be handled by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and be dealt with under the “pontifical secret“ rule.

The Vatican had long insisted that such confidentiality was necessary to protect the privacy of the victim, the reputation of the accused and the integrity of the canonical process.

However, such secrecy also served to keep the scandal hidden, prevent law enforcement from accessing documents and silence victims, many of whom often believed that the “pontifical secret” rule prevented them from going to the police to report their priestly abusers.

While the Vatican has long tried to insist this was not the case, it also never mandated that bishops and religious superiors report sex crimes to police, and in the past it has also encouraged bishops not to do so.