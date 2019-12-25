Pope Francis marks joyful Christmas Eve after less-than-joyful year

Pope Francis leads a Christmas Eve mass in St Peter's Basilica to mark the nativity of Jesus Christ, on Dec 24, 2019, at the Vatican.
PHOTO: AFP
Associated Press

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone - "even the worst of us" - as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and opposition.

With a choir singing the classic Christmas hymn "The First Noel," Pope Francis processed down the centre aisle of St. Peter's Basilica late Tuesday (Dec 24) and unveiled a statue of the newborn Jesus lying in a nativity scene at the foot of the altar.

Pope Francis said the birth of Jesus, which Christians commemorate on Christmas Day, was a reminder of God's unconditional love for everyone, "even the worst of us."

"God does not love you because you think and act the right way," he said. "You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you."

At the same time though, he called for the faithful to allow themselves to be transformed by Jesus' "crazy love" and to stop trying to change others.

"May we not wait for our neighbours to be good before we do good to them, for the church to be perfect before we love her, for others to respect us before we serve them. Let us begin with ourselves," he said.

Pope Francis has frequently emphasised his call for "personal conversion" in his reform-minded papacy, believing that true reform cannot be imposed from on high, but discerned from within.

He has similarly denounced the "holier-than-thou" attitude of doctrinal and legal purists, who have chafed at his progressive openings to gays, divorcees and people on the margins.

Those critics have seized on the sexual abuse and financial scandals that have buffeted the papacy of the 83-year-old Jesuit pope.

The scandals are likely to follow Pope Francis into 2020, with developments in a corruption investigation involving hundreds of millions of dollars in donations to the Holy See and the release of a report on what the Vatican knew about ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked for sexually abusing adults and minors.

Pope Francis' late-night Mass kicks off a busy few days for him, including a Christmas Day speech, noontime prayers, a New Year's Eve vigil and a Jan 1 Mass.

More about
Pope Francis Christmas Catholic Church

TRENDING

&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Park bridge in Indonesia collapses 1 day after park opening
Park bridge in Indonesia collapses 1 day after park opening
8 Singaporeans on Bloomberg billionaires list, from paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang to banking veteran Wee Cho Yaw
8 Singaporeans on Bloomberg billionaires list, from paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang to banking veteran Wee Cho Yaw

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children

SERVICES