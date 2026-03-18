Pope Leo calls universal healthcare a 'moral imperative'

VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo made a plea on Wednesday (March 18) for countries to offer their citizens universal healthcare, calling it a "moral imperative" that people have access to the health services they need.

Previous popes have called for countries to offer universal healthcare, but calling an issue a "moral imperative" is an unusually strong term for a pope to use, indicating that something is required by Catholic teaching.

"Universal health coverage is … a moral imperative for societies that wish to call themselves just," the pope said in a meeting with participants in a healthcare conference organised by the World Health Organisation and European bishops.

"Healthcare must be accessible to the most vulnerable … not only because their dignity requires it but also to prevent injustice from becoming a cause of conflict," he said. "Health cannot be a luxury for the few."

Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, called in 2021 for healthcare systems to be "accessible to all", citing Italy's tax-funded health service as an example.

Leo is the first pope from the United States, which does not have universal health coverage. At Wednesday's meeting, he urged bishops in Europe to address inequalities in healthcare.

"Only together can we build communities of solidarity capable of caring for everyone," said the pope. "Caring for the humanity of others helps us to live our own lives to the full."

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