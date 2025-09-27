Pope Leo names Italian bishop to lead powerful Vatican office

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo named a relatively unknown Italian cleric on Friday (Sept 26) to lead the Vatican office responsible for selecting Catholic bishops around the world, in the first major appointment of the pontiff's nearly five-month tenure.

Archbishop Filippo Iannone, 67, has largely led a behind-the-scenes career in Church law. He will take charge of the Vatican's Dicastery for Bishops, which advises the pope on the priests in the 1.4-billion-member Church who should be bishops.

It is the office that had been led by Leo, former US Cardinal Robert Prevost, until his election in May to replace Pope Francis.

Leo, the first US pope, has shown a more reserved and low-key style than his predecessor Francis, from Argentina, who often attracted media headlines with off-the-cuff comments or surprising Vatican appointments.

The new pope had not previously named a new Vatican department head. Iannone's assignment suggests Leo might be looking for low-key figures similar to himself when making major appointments.

Iannone, originally from Naples and a member of the Carmelite religious order, had been leading the Vatican office responsible for organising and interpreting the Church's extensive system of laws.

He has also served as a bishop in Lazio, the Italian region around Rome, and as a consultant to several Vatican offices.

ALSO READ: Teen coder made first millennial Catholic saint at youthful Vatican event