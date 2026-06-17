Ronaldo looks to make history by scoring in 6th World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, your turn.

The 41-year-old is set to enter the World Cup on Wednesday (June 17) when Portugal meets Congo after impressive performances by the tournament's other top stars.

France's Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland of Norway each had two goals as they opened their World Cup campaigns on Tuesday, while Lionel Messi scored a hat trick for Argentina.

That gave Messi 16 career goals in the World Cup, tying him with Germany's Miroslav Klose for the all-time record.

Ronaldo is also looking to make history by becoming the first player to score in six World Cups.

Messi, too, is playing in his sixth World Cup but failed to find the net in 2010.

"Well, I wish him the best — I hope that he scores but not against us," Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said of the Portugal forward.

Ronaldo's focus has been on his team's success.

"We go match by match, but not with the expectations of winning it all," Ronaldo told reporters in Portugal last week before the team's departure.

"It has to be step by step. A good start is the most important thing,"

Some Portugal supporters question whether the aging star will be a help or a detriment to the team.

After scoring just once in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo was upset after he subbed off against South Korea and benched for the club's first knockout-stage match against Switzerland.

He also failed to score in the 2024 European Championship — the first time that has happened at a major international tournament.

But Ronaldo has also shown signs of his old productivity.

He scored eight goals during Portugal's 2025 Uefa Nations League title, including an equaliser in the final against Spain.

And, he recently won his first Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr, scoring a club-high 28 goals.

Kane, England seek strong World Cup start vs Croatia

Harry Kane, one of the world's dominant goal scorers, leads England into its first match against Croatia with the Three Lions seeking their first World Cup title since 1966, when they won on home soil.

Kane has been a force over the past year with 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions.

The 32-year-old striker has eight goals in two previous World Cups and won the Golden Boot in 2018 by scoring six times in Russia.

But he didn't score in England's semifinal loss to Croatia in 2018. In 2022, he missed a penalty late against France in a 2-1 semifinal loss in Qatar when he sent the ball over the crossbar.

Kane's eight World Cup goals are two shy of Gary Lineker's England record.

Ghana to be without Partey for opener after appeal denied

Ghana will play its opening match against Panama without midfielder Thomas Partey after a Canadian judge on Tuesday rejected a bid to allow him into the country as he awaits trial on rape charges.

Partey's visa application was denied last week.

He will remain in the US while his teammates play in Toronto on Wednesday.

He will be eligible to play in Ghana's next two matches — both in the US

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had criticised the visa denial, calling it a "high-handed and extremely unfair decision".

Its appeal was heard by the court earlier Tuesday.

Partay is awaiting trial in Britain while facing allegations from several women dating to his time playing for Arsenal from 2020-25.

He has pleaded not guilty.

England's Livramento will miss tournament with injury

England fullback Tino Livramento was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday because of a calf injury, forcing coach Thomas Tuchel into a late squad change ahead of his team's opener against Croatia.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was called up as a replacement and due to head to the England training camp in Kansas City. Livramento was injured during training on Sunday.

"A subsequent scan and medical assessment on Monday unfortunately confirmed he could play no further part in England's tournament," it said in a statement.

Uzbekistan ready to make World Cup debut

Uzbekistan will mark the biggest moment in the country's football history on Wednesday when it participates in its first World Cup, facing Colombia.

Coached by Fabio Cannavaro, Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning captain and a former Ballon d'Or winner, Uzbekistan finished second in Asian qualifying to earn its way into the expanded 48-team field.

Colombia is back in the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2022.

Stats of the day

England has struggled against European opposition at the global showcase, losing six of its last eight matches.

Its overall record versus Uefa teams at the World Cup includes 14 wins, 12 losses and 13 ties.

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