Prince William and US President Donald Trump among mourners at Pope Francis' funeral

Britain's Prince William and US President Donald Trump were among the mourners at Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday (April 26).

Kensington Palace revealed William spoke briefly to President Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, on his way into the service in St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife, Olena Zelenska were among those who attended the ceremony.

A large delegation of European royals also attended, including Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, also known as the Prince of Venice, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, one of the most senior figures in the Catholic Church, presided over the funeral service.

He paid tribute to Francis' ability to lead with "an open heart towards everyone", describing him as a "pope among the people".

In a 20-minute sermon, the 91-year-old cardinal shared how Francis was driven by "the conviction that the Church is a home for all, a home with its doors always open... a Church capable of bending down to every person, regardless of their beliefs or condition, and healing their wounds".

He also praised the late pontiff's efforts to help refugees, migrants and poor people.

He said: "His gestures and exhortations in favour of refugees and displaced persons are countless. Build bridges, not walls, was the pope's constant plea."

The Vatican said in a statement that around 200,000 people had flocked to the pope's funeral mass.

Pope Francis's wooden coffin was carried into St Peter's Square at the start of a funeral.

He had requested to be laid to rest in an unadorned tomb in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica.

[[nid:717284]]