Prince William gets mocked by Russia following his visit to troops in Poland

Prince William has been mocked by Russia following his recent visit to the Poland-Ukraine border.

The 40-year-old prince made a secret visit to the border earlier this week, where he thanked the troops for "defending our freedoms" - but his efforts have led to ridicule from Maria Zakharova, the director of information at Russia's foreign ministry, who has labelled him "son of Charles".

Britain has supplied Ukraine with weapons - including depleted uranium shells for Challenger 2 tanks - during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to The Sun newspaper, Zakharova added: "I wonder if William Charles-ovich brought depleted uranium ammunition for his troops."

The Prince of Wales was in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday (March 23), where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Wiliam also left a handwritten note at the site. It read: "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Meanwhile, in February, King Charles hailed the "truly remarkable courage" of the Ukrainian people.

The 74-year-old monarch praised the courage and resilience of the people of Ukraine, in a message marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Charles said: "It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation.

"They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

"The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the UK and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.

"It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.

"Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united."