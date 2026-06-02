Pro-Trump candidate takes spotlight in Colombia's presidential race with vow of crime crackdown

BOGOTA — Bombastic pro-Trump lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella pulled ahead in Colombia's presidential race in the first round of elections over the weekend, capitalising on a growing appetite for crackdowns on criminal groups across Latin America.

Second-place finisher, progressive Senator Ivan Cepeda, and his ally, President Gustavo Petro, have questioned the election results, without providing evidence.

Cepeda on Monday called on de la Espriella to debate him ahead of their June 21 runoff. De la Espriella replied on X: "Are you ready, coward? … First, acknowledge the election results and let's debate right now."

De la Espriella rapidly gained traction ahead of Sunday's election and won nearly 44 per cent of the vote.

Cepeda, who had consistently led polling, won less than 41 per cent.

In the runoff, De la Espriella is expected to scoop up additional votes from Colombians who supported other conservative candidates in the first round.

Cepeda will face an uphill battle, said Sergio Guzman, a political analyst. De la Espriella's win is "a shift in public opinion that is very difficult to overcome. So now Abelardo is emerging as the likely favourite to win".

Markets in Colombia and the Colombian peso jumped on Monday, likely a product of de la Espriella's proposal to roll back regulations on businesses and willingness to open the country to fracking — a sharp turn from Petro's environmental agenda.

Miroslav Jenca, head of the UN verification mission in Colombia, said Monday that his team observed firsthand the commitment of Colombian security and electoral authorities to ensure an orderly vote.

"I call for a peaceful election campaign, without resorting to any violence," Jenca said. "I encourage all parties to address their differences through institutional mechanisms."

A political shift in the Americas continues

The 47-year-old De la Espriella, known as El Tigre or The Tiger, has never held office in Colombia and prided himself on living a luxurious life in Italy before deciding to run for president.

He pitched himself as an outsider who would cosy up to US President Donald Trump and follow El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's war on gangs, which has driven down homicide rates but fuelled accusations of human rights abuses.

"I will wipe out narcoterrorism and those who I've declared a military target like cockroaches, like rats. I will unleash upon them the wrath of God never seen before," de la Espriella said in an interview with The Associated Press in the final stretch of the campaign, where he promised to open 10 mega-prisons to fight crime.

He joins a growing number of leaders across Latin America, from Chile to Honduras, seeking to latch onto the "Bukele model" as voters across Latin America are ditching leaders who pitched progressive policies aimed at addressing the root issues of conflict such as lack of opportunities for young people and corruption.

De la Espriella's supporters come from a wide range of backgrounds. Yolanda Perez, a 64-year-old woman serving coffee in Colombia's capital, Bogota, said with a wink the day before the election: "I'm thinking of voting for El Tigre."

Miguel Maheca, a 20-year-old first-time voter, flashed his ballot to his mother as he strolled out of the polling station on Sunday, saying with a grin, "Love isn't what's going to make us safe in Colombia."

But experts say El Salvador's security successes will be nearly impossible to replicate in a country like Colombia, which is more than 50 times larger than the Central American nation and has many more armed groups fighting for territory.

The Trump administration is playing a more aggressive role in Latin America than any US government in decades, putting mounting pressure on countries like Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador to crack down on crime.

De la Espriella made a name for himself as a lawyer defending high-profile clients such as former President Alvaro Uribe as well as controversial figures like Alex Saab, a close ally of Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro who faces legal issues in the US.

Cepeda had vowed to carry on peace efforts

The progressive Cepeda has promised to carry on his ally Petro's fraught plan to achieve "total peace" by negotiating peace pacts with guerrillas and criminal gangs.

Their political movement was born from a rejection by many Colombians of a militarized offensive by Uribe in decades past to beat back guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or Farc.

Thousands of civilians were killed by Colombian forces in a scandal known as "false positives".

De la Espriella "represents a return to the paramilitary politics and drug-trafficking - a mafia-run, plutocratic and corrupt past that the country experienced during Alvaro Uribe's two administrations", Cepeda said on Sunday (May 31).

Petro, a former rebel, won Colombia's presidency in 2022, ending decades of domination by leaders from Uribe's political movement.

He gained massive support from rural-dwelling, Indigenous and poorer Colombians who felt they had never been directly spoken to by the country's leaders.

Now that movement is backed into a corner.

"This is de la Espriella's election to lose," wrote Renata Segura, director of International Crisis Group's Latin America and the Caribbean Program.

"Cepeda thought he could win appealing squarely to the left, and that proved to be a massive mistake. How he pivots in the next month will determine if he has any chance to win."

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