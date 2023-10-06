world

Putin calls Canadian parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session as part of the 3rd International Olympiad on Financial Security in the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Krasnodar region, Russia on Oct 4, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 06, 2023 6:20 AM

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Oct 5) called the Canadian parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units "disgusting" and said it showed Moscow was right to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month formally apologised after the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons praised a Nazi veteran in the chamber while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was present.

The episode played into the narrative promoted by Putin that he sent his army into Ukraine last year to "demilitarise and denazify" the country. Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia's actions constitute an unprovoked war of aggression designed to grab territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, says Moscow's claims that his administration is run by Nazis are absurd. 

