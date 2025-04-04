Putin envoy Dmitriev sees 'positive dynamic' in US-Russia relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday (April 3) that he saw a "positive dynamic" in relations between Moscow and Washington, though more meetings were needed to sort out differences.

Dmitriev, speaking to both Russian and US media outlets after talks with officials from President Donald Trump's administration, also said he saw prospects for the beginning of a solution to the more than three-year-old war in Ukraine.

He said his talks in Washington had touched on matters as wide-ranging as rare metals production, co-operation in the Arctic and even crewed flight to Mars. He said work was proceeding on restoring direct air links.

Dmitriev's visit to Washington follows US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia and agreement on US-brokered ceasefires against energy targets and allowing problem-free navigation in the Black Sea.

"Without doubt, we note a positive dynamic in our relations," Russian news agencies quoted him as telling journalists in Washington. "A series of meetings will still be needed for us to resolve all our differences. But the main thing we see a positive, creative attitude."

"We see absolutely clearly that the president's administration is intent on solving questions, unlike President (Joe) Biden. They conduct themselves with great respect, ask a lot of questions, find compromises," he said.

Dmitriev told DNN that with the Trump administration, he saw prospects for diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war.

"I think (with) the Trump administration, we are now in realm of thinking about what is possible, what can really work, and how we can find a long-term solution," Dmitriev said. "I think (a) long-term solution is what is needed, because we are also thinking about global security, how to make sure that Russian security concerns are taken into account."

He said progress had been helped by the talks in Saudi Arabia and by the work of US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff, a Trump envoy who has taken the lead on the administration's contacts with the Kremlin, invited Dmitriev to the United States last week, US officials said.

Filling niches left by Europeans

Dmitriev, quoted by Russian agencies, said US companies were interested in Russia and "wanted to fill the niches of European companies that have left. We see that the ideological limitations which exist among European companies could well enable American companies to fill a series of niches".

Talks had extended to Arctic development, rare metals and other sectors "where we can build creative and positive relations".

He told Newsmax that Russia had "officially said that we would like to work with Elon Musk on a Mars mission, because we believe Russia has some nuclear technology that can be helpful".

And, according to Russian agencies, Dmitriev said that "work is proceeding on restoring direct air links and we are hoping for progress on that issue".

Earlier, in comments posted on the Telegram messaging app, Dmitriev had said unidentified forces were trying to sow tension between Russia and the United States.

"Today, numerous forces interested in maintaining tension stand in the way of restoring constructive co-operation... These forces are deliberately distorting Russia's position, trying to disrupt any steps towards dialogue, sparing neither money nor resources for this," Dmitriev wrote.

"Opponents of the rapprochement are afraid that Russia and the United States will find common ground, begin to understand each other better and build co-operation both in international affairs and in the economy," he said.

Restoring dialogue was "a difficult and gradual process. But each meeting, each frank conversation allows us to move forward".

