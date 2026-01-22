Putin says Russia studying peace board proposal after Trump says he accepted invite

DAVOS, Switzerland — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 21) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his invitation to join Trump's Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, a statement that Putin quickly countered, saying that the invitation was only under consideration.

"He was invited. He's accepted," Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after meeting with Nato chief Mark Rutte.

Soon after Trump's comments, Putin told the Russian security council that the foreign ministry was still studying the proposal and would respond in due course.

