Putin shows intention to visit Pyongyang soon, North Korea says

SEOUL - Russian President Vladimir Putin has showed his intention to visit Pyongyang soon, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Jan 21.

Mr Putin also thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his invitation to visit as he met North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui who visited Russia last week, KCNA said, citing a foreign ministry official.

Russia thanked North Korea for its support and solidarity in the Ukraine war, and the two also expressed serious concerns over provocative acts by the United States and its allies against Pyongyang's sovereign rights while agreeing to co-operate in regional affairs, the report said.

The co-operation between Pyongyang and Moscow will be in line with the United Nations Charter and other international laws, it added.

