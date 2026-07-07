Red card furor puts Trump and Infantino's relationship under the spotlight again

ATLANTA — The relationship between Donald Trump and Fifa President Gianni Infantino, long in the making, is now at the centre of one of the great World Cup controversies, sparking anger, disbelief and questions about the integrity of global sport's biggest tournament.

Trump's intervention in the lifting of US forward Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension has shone the spotlight on his close ties with Infantino.

It has led to furor from Belgium — the US team's opponent in the round of 16 match on Monday — as European football's governing body, UEFA, accused Fifa of crossing a "red line".

The highly contentious call comes on the back of Infantino's campaign to strengthen relations with Trump, the leader of the co-host of the biggest World Cup ever.

Ties have grown during Trump's second term

On Monday (July 6), in response to the fallout over the Balogun decision, Infantino said he had been in regular discussions with Trump about the World Cup.

Trump's own interest in football grew after the US won the right to co-host the tournament back in 2018, during the Republican's first term, and he hosted Infantino at the White House.

The Fifa president, who took office in 2016, made an impression by handing Trump red and yellow cards, joking they could be used on the press.

Since then, the pair's relationship has only grown. In 2020, they had dinner together at the global economic summit in Davos, where Infantino called Trump "my great friend".

That same year, Trump invited Infantino to the White House for the signing event for the Abraham Accords, which sought to normalise diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, as Infantino was shoring up Fifa's own ties with Saudi Arabia.

Infantino's ties to Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, were far more low-key. Biden and Infantino met briefly at a Group of 20 summit in 2022 and the Fifa president visited the White House at least once, in 2024.

Infantino publicly congratulated Trump the day after he won the 2024 presidential election and visited Mar-a-Lago, Trump's South Florida club, during the presidential transition. He then attended Trump's inauguration, saying they "share a great friendship".

Infantino attended Trump's Board of Peace meeting in Washington earlier this year where nine governments pledged US$7 billion (S$9 billion) toward a Gaza relief package. Infantino pledged a new stadium, Fifa academy and various football fields to the war-torn region.

In December, human rights advocacy group Fair Square filed a complaint with Fifa's ethics committee, accusing Infantino of repeated breaches of the governing body's code regarding political neutrality, citing examples of his public support for the "actions and policies of the US President, Donald Trump".

Trophies, trophies, trophies

The most tangible product of the close ties between Infantino and Trump came in the form of Fifa's inaugural peace prize, which was created in November — not long after Trump complained he had been snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Fifa prize did indeed go to the US president, whom Infantino praised for his "unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world".

During the 2026 World Cup draw in December, Infantino awarded Trump a golden trophy with his name on it, as well as a medal to hang around his neck.

"This is truly one of the great honours of my life," Trump said at the ceremony, adding that "most important, I just want to thank everybody. The world is a safer place now."

Trump has also been given other trophies of a sporting kind.

Ahead of the newly expanded Club World Cup tournament being held in the US last year, the giant Tiffany-crafted trophy, with a 24-karat gold-plated finish, had sat in the Oval Office.

In an interview with broadcaster DAZN, Trump said he asked Fifa when it would pick up the trophy. He said he was told: "You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one."

Trump was also gifted a gold replica World Cup trophy, with Infantino saying it was "for winners only".

Trump and Infantino's mutual respect

Trump has described Infantino as "probably the most respected man in sports." They were together in a luxury box at MetLife Stadium for the Club World Cup final in July last year.

There, they began planning to stage the showpiece World Cup draw later that year in Washington, when it was widely thought it would have been hosted in Las Vegas.

Infantino has embraced close relationships with previous host countries, even collecting the Russian Order of Friendship from Vladimir Putin after the 2018 World Cup and, ahead of the 2022 World Cup, relocating to Qatar.

While Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were also in attendance at December's draw, it was Trump who was given special treatment, alone receiving the Fifa peace prize.

"You can always count on my support," Infantino told Trump at the glitzy event, which was closed out by the Village People performing Y.M.C.A.

Trump confirmed Monday that he had called Infantino last week asking for a review of Balogun's suspension, which was subsequently lifted, clearing the striker to play against Belgium.

"I didn't tell him what to do. I can't tell him what to do," Trump said Monday.

Infantino said Fifa's judicial bodies are independent and autonomous and that was "essential to the credibility and integrity of football."

Trump has yet to attend a World Cup match, though Infantino has taken in matches with members of the Trump administration, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Trump is planning to join Infantino for the World Cup final and award the trophy to the winning team, Infantino said in a Fox and Friends interview last month.

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