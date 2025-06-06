Retrofitting Qatari jet as Air Force One for Trump to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, US Air Force says

WASHINGTON — It will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to retrofit a Qatari luxury Boeing 747 jetliner to fly as the new Air Force One, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said on Thursday (June 5).

Last month, the US military accepted the gift from Qatar to transport US President Donald Trump.

Retrofitting the 13-year-old plane, which has a luxurious interior, will require significant security upgrades, communications improvements to prevent spies from listening in and the ability to fend off incoming missiles, experts say.

"It's probably less than US$400 million (S$515 million) to retrofit that aircraft," Meink told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

Democratic lawmakers have said it could cost more than US$1 billion to retrofit the plane.

Meink said a lot of those costs are ones the Air Force would have experienced anyway.

"I think there has been a number thrown around, on the order of a billion dollars, but a lot of those costs associated with that are costs that we would've experienced anyway," he said, adding that this included buying additional platforms for training and spares.

Legal experts have questioned the scope of laws relating to gifts from foreign governments that aim to thwart corruption and improper influence. Democrats have also sought to block the handover.

Qatar has dismissed concerns about the aircraft deal. Trump has also shrugged off ethical concerns, saying it would be "stupid" not to accept the 747-8 jet.

The Air Force One programme has faced chronic delays over the last decade, with the delivery of two new 747-8s slated for 2027, three years behind the previous schedule.

Trump toured the Qatari Boeing plane in February at a Florida airport.

