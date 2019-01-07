Robot babies tackling teenage pregnancies in Colombia

'Anthony' cried so hard at night that Susana Ortegon couldn't sleep. The weekend felt like an eternity for the 13-year-old.

So when she handed back her 'robot baby' it was with great relief. She had taken part in a programme launched by the Caldas municipality in Colombia to try to tackle the problem of teenage pregnancies.

"This experience was pretty tough, it's not easy being a mommy or a daddy," Ortegon told AFP.

The baby's cries were so loud that they even bothered her parents.

"It's awful! Awful! On top of that, the baby never stops crying and you've got to look after it all the time," she added.

The baby -- a rubber doll with built-in software -- cries when it wants to be fed, have its diaper changed or simply needs a cuddle.