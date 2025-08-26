Rubio discusses war in Ukraine with European counterparts

WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with his European counterparts on Monday (Aug 25) and discussed diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, the State Department said.

Rubio spoke to UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas among others, a spokesperson for the State Department said in a statement.

