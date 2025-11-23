Award Banner
Rubio says the Ukraine peace proposal was authored by the US
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to journalists at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport after the G7 foreign ministers meeting, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on November 12, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 23, 2025 3:36 AM

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday (Nov 22) that the 28-point proposal for peace in Ukraine that emerged this week was authored by Washington, despite what a handful of senators said.

"It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations," Rubio posted on X. "It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine."

Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican, told reporters at a conference in Halifax earlier on Saturday that Rubio had called him and other senators and said it was a proposal that the US had received and passed on to Ukraine. "He made it very clear to us that we are the recipients of a proposal that was delivered to one of our representatives," Rounds said. "It is not our recommendation, it is not our plan."

