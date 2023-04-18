Russia is breaking promises to countries dependent on Ukraine grain, Blinken says

TOKYO - Russia is breaking its promises to countries around the world that are dependent on grain that has not been able to get out of Ukraine over the last few days, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (April 18).

Blinken made the comments in a news conference at the conclusion of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa, Japan.

On Monday Kyiv said a UN-brokered initiative allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was in danger of "shutdown" after Russia blocked inspections of participating ships in Turkish waters.

