Russia does not recognise return of UN sanctions on Iran

UNITED NATIONS — Russia does not recognise the return of United Nations sanctions on Iran, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Wednesday (Oct 1) when asked if Moscow would enforce the measures.

The United Nations reinstated an arms embargo and other sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme on Saturday evening, following a process — known as snapback — triggered by European powers. Tehran has warned the move would be met with a harsh response.

Britain, France and Germany initiated the snapback process at the UN Security Council over accusations Iran had violated a 2015 deal that aimed to stop it from developing a nuclear bomb. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

"We do not recognise the snapback as coming into force," he said at a press conference to mark the start of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council for October.

"We'll be living in two parallel realities, because for some snapback happened, for us it didn't. That creates a problem. How we will get out of it — let's see," Nebenzia said.

The end of the decade-long nuclear deal originally agreed by Iran, UK, Germany, France, the United States, Russia and China could exacerbate tensions in the Middle East, just months after Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

"This development is really fraught with a major escalation around Iran, because it opens the door for those countries who want to finish Iran's nuclear programme," said Nebenzia, referring to the military action by Israel and the US in June.

With the return of UN sanctions, Iran will again be subjected to an arms embargo and a ban on all uranium enrichment and reprocessing activities, as well as any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Other sanctions to be reimposed include a travel ban on dozens of Iranian citizens, asset freezes on dozens of people and entities and a ban on the supply of anything that could be used in the nation's nuclear programme.

