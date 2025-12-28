Award Banner
Russia downs 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours, defence ministry says

Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec 27, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 28, 2025 1:48 AM

MOSCOW - Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours over six Russian regions, including eight over Moscow.

The capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said another batch of 11 drones were also later shot down en route to the city.

Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports had imposed temporary restrictions on airspace due to security reasons.

