Russia hikes import tariffs for consumer goods from 'unfriendly countries'

MOSCOW - Russia increased imports tariffs for consumer goods, including wine, beer, candies, biscuits and shampoo, produced in countries that support sanctions against Moscow, according to a government order published late on Friday (July 19).

Russian imports from nations that imposed sanctions against Moscow over its military conflict with Ukraine slumped in 2022 and the price of imported alcohol has risen significantly.

Some Western producers stopped selling to Russia, but Moscow has found roundabout ways to keep goods coming, including a grey imports scheme, and plenty of foreign goods remain on store shelves.

According to the order, the tariffs for perfume, cosmetics and shampoo from Poland, for example, will amount to 35 per cent of the customs value. Duties for wallpapers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will rise to 50 per cent.

Import duties for wine will be hiked to 20 per cent.

The new tariffs will be in place until and including Dec 31 2024 and take effect seven days after publication.

