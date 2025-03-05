Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Russia must inflict 'maximum defeat' on Ukraine, Medvedev says

Russia must inflict 'maximum defeat' on Ukraine, Medvedev says
Russia's Security Council's Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev attends a meeting of the Council for Science and Education at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in the Moscow region's city of Dubna, Russia on June 13, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 05, 2025 9:22 AM

MOSCOW — Russia's main task remains to inflict "maximum defeat" on Ukraine, former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday (March 5).

"Russia is advancing. The enemy is resisting and has not yet been defeated," said Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council. "Inflicting maximum defeat on the enemy 'on the ground' remains our main task today."

Medvedev said he expected the US to resume military aid to Ukraine, which it suspended on Monday, once Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a minerals agreement with Washington.

[[nid:715325]]

Russia-Ukraine conflictVolodymyr ZelenskiyRUSSIAUnited StatesWars and conflicts
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.