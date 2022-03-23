Russia, North Korea discuss developing relations

Reuters
State flags of Russia and North Korea fly in a street near a railway station during the visit of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un to Vladivostok, Russia, on Apr 25, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters

LONDON — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met with North Korea's ambassador to Russia and discussed developing bilateral relations "in the context of changes happening on the international arena," the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday (March 22).

The contact took place as Russia faces increasing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, which has drawn sweeping international sanctions.

North Korea last month blamed the Ukraine crisis on the "hegemonic policy" and "high-handedness" of the US and the West.

ALSO READ: Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

#Russia-Ukraine conflict #RUSSIA #NORTH KOREA #Ukraine #Wars and conflicts