Russia planned 'acts of terrorism' in the air, Polish PM says

WARSAW — Russia planned "acts of terrorism" in the air against Poland and other countries, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday (Jan 15) after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw.

Security officials have said that parcels which exploded at logistics depots in Europe were part of a test run for a Russian plot to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the US. The explosions occurred in depots in Britain, Germany and Poland in July. Russia has denied involvement in the incidents and Tusk did not mention them specifically.

"The latest information can confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of terrorism in the air not only against Poland," Tusk told a news conference.

He did not say what acts he was referring to or elaborate on the contents of the information.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw and the Russian foreign ministry did not reply to requests for comment on Tusk's statement.

Moscow has regularly denied any involvement in the courier depot explosions, as well as break-ins, arson and attacks on individuals which Western officials say were carried out by operatives paid by Russia.

