Russia says it shot down 2 British Storm Shadow missiles

MOSCOW — Russian air defence forces have shot down two British Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Nov 21 in its daily report on events over the past 24 hours.

"Air defences shot down two Storm Shadow cruise missiles manufactured by Britain, six Himars rockets manufactured by the USA and 67 unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type," the ministry said in a statement.

Photos of apparent debris from a Storm Shadow missile were posted by pro-Russian military bloggers on Telegram on Nov 20.

The posts on Telegram said the debris was found in the village of Marino in Russia's Kursk region. Russia's Defence Ministry did not say on Nov 21 where the missiles were shot down.

Storm Shadow missiles are made by European missile systems company MBDA, which brings together core missile assets from France, Britain and Italy.

According to MBDA, "Storm Shadow/SCALP is the air-launched long range, conventionally armed, deep strike weapon, designed to meet the demanding requirements of pre-planned attacks against high value fixed or stationary targets".

MBDA said Storm Shadow/SCALPs have been used in the Gulf, Iraq and Libya.

Britain previously allowed Ukraine to use Storm Shadows, which have a range in excess of 250km, within Ukrainian territory.

[[nid:711089]]