Russia says talk of a ceasefire, rather than a full peace deal, in Ukraine is simply not serious

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday (Jan 14) that Russia was open for peace talks on Ukraine but that talk of a ceasefire ahead of a full peace deal was simply not serious.

Asked about a Bloomberg report that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are seeking to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that Putin had repeatedly said he is open to serious discussions about peace in Ukraine.

It would, Lavrov said, be helpful if Washington briefed Moscow on the latest peace proposals for Ukraine.

