Russia says Ukraine peace talks in Geneva were difficult, but business-like

MOSCOW — Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday (Feb 18) that US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva had been difficult but business-like, and that a new round of talks would be held soon.

The US has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, but progress has been halting, with Russia demanding Ukraine withdraw from parts of the eastern Donbas region it still controls, an idea Kyiv has rejected.

"The negotiations lasted two days: A very long time yesterday in various formats, and then about two hours today," Medinsky, a senior Kremlin aide, told reporters in Geneva.

"They were difficult but business-like. The next meeting will take place soon," he said.

Medinsky declined to answer questions from reporters after his short statement.

