Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

MOSCOW — Russia sees slow but steady progress in peace talks with the United States on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday (Dec 25).

"In the negotiation process on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, I mean in the negotiation process with the United States, there is slow but steady progress," she said.

Zakharova added that Western European powers were trying to torpedo the progress and suggested that the United States counter such moves.

