Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Spokeswoman of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attends a press conference held by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS group of nations in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia June 11, 2024.
PUBLISHED ONDecember 26, 2025 1:59 AM

MOSCOW — Russia sees slow but steady progress in peace talks with the United States on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday (Dec 25).

"In the negotiation process on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, I mean in the negotiation process with the United States, there is slow but steady progress," she said.

Zakharova added that Western European powers were trying to torpedo the progress and suggested that the United States counter such moves.

