Russia shoots down 8 ATACMS, captures eastern Ukraine settlement, says defence ministry

Residents and bomb squad members stand in front of a house destroyed by Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine on Jan 4, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 05, 2025 3:50 AM

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday (Jan 4) that Russian forces had taken control of the village of Nadiya in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region and had shot down eight US-made ATACMS missiles.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

The ministry said its air defence systems had shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory on Saturday morning, including three over the northern Leningrad region.

St Petersburg's Pulkovo airport temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures on Saturday morning.

