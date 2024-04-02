Russia thwarts Ukrainian drone attack on one of biggest oil refineries

MOSCOW — Russia on Tuesday (April 2) repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on one of Russia's biggest oil refineries, nearly 1,300 km from Ukraine, Russian officials said.

Russian electronic warfare defences intercepted a Ukrainian drone near Tatneft's Taneco refinery, one of Russia's biggest, in Nizhnekamsk.

"It was neutralised by the electronic warfare system," Ramil Mullin, the mayor of Nizhnekamsk, was quoted as saying by Russian news sites. "There were no casualties or damage."

It was one of Ukraine's deepest drone attacks into Russian territory.

The Taneco oil refinery is one of Russia's largest and newest. Its production capacity stands at around 360,000 barrels per day.

There were reports of casualties in other parts of the city.

"This morning, the republic's industrial enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk were attacked by drones. There is no serious damage, the technological process of the enterprises was not disrupted," Tatarstan's head Rustam Minnikhanov said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Two drones attacked a dormitory on the territory of the local Special Economic Zone, it said on Telegram, adding that two people were injured.

The TASS news agency said, citing emergency services, that six people had been injured.

