Russian air defences down five Moscow-bound drones, mayor says

A Russian service member stands next to the remains of a drone, which, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, was downed during the repelling of an alleged Ukrainian attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod Region, in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image from a video released, on Dec 31, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 01, 2026 1:39 AM

Russian air defence units downed five Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow on New Year's Eve, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Sobyanin, in a series of posts on Telegram over a little more than three hours into early on Thursday 9(Jan 1) morning, said specialist crews were examining fragments from the drones at the sites where they had hit the ground.

Sobyanin made no mention of casualties or damage.

Restrictions were placed on Moscow's Domodedovo airport for a time. Other airports in southern and central Russia were also subject to temporary restrictions.

