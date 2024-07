Russian court jails US reporter Gershkovich for 16 years in spying case his employer calls a sham

MOSCOW- A Russian court found US reporter Evan Gershkovich guilty of espionage on Friday (July 19) and sentenced him to 16 years in a maximum security penal colony in what his employer, the Wall Street Journal, called "a disgraceful sham conviction."

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old American who denied any wrongdoing, went on trial in the city of Yekaterinburg last month after being accused of trying to gather sensitive information about a tank factory.

He was the first US journalist accused of spying in Russia since the Cold War, and his arrest in March 2023 prompted many US and other Western correspondents to leave Moscow.

US President Joe Biden said Gershkovich did not commit any crime and has been wrongfully detained.

"We are pushing hard for Evan's release and will continue to do so," Biden said in a statement. "Journalism is not a crime."

Video of Friday's hearing released by the court showed Gershkovich, dressed in a T-shirt and black trousers, standing in a glass courtroom cage as he listened to the verdict being read in rapid-fire legalese for nearly four minutes.

Asked by the judge if he had any questions, he replied "Nyet".

The judge, Andrei Mineyev, said the nearly 16 months Gershkovich had already served since his arrest would count towards the 16-year sentence.

Mineyev ordered the destruction of the reporter's mobile phone and paper notebook. The defence has 15 days to appeal.

"This disgraceful, sham conviction comes after Evan has spent 478 days in prison, wrongfully detained, away from his family and friends, prevented from reporting, all for doing his job as a journalist," the Journal said in a statement.

"We will continue to do everything possible to press for Evan's release and to support his family. Journalism is not a crime, and we will not rest until he's released. This must end now."

Gershkovich's friend, reporter Pjotr Sauer of Britain's Guardian newspaper, posted on X: "Russia has just sentenced an innocent man to 16 years in a high security prison. I have no words to describe this farce. Let's get Evan out of there."

Friday's hearing was only the third in the trial. The proceedings, apart from the sentencing, were closed to the media on the grounds of state secrecy.

Espionage cases often take months to handle and the unusual speed at which the trial was held behind closed doors has stoked speculation that a long-discussed US-Russia prisoner exchange deal may be in the offing, involving Gershkovich and potentially other Americans detained in Russia.

The Kremlin, when asked by Reuters earlier on Friday about the possibility of such an exchange, declined to comment: "I'll leave your question unanswered," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Among those Russia would like to free is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering an exiled Chechen-Georgian dissident in a Berlin park in 2019.

Officers of the FSB security service arrested Gershkovich on March 29, 2023, at a steakhouse in Yekaterinburg, 900 miles (1,400 km) east of Moscow. He has since been held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison.

Russian prosecutors had accused Gershkovich of gathering secret information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The Uralvagonzavod factory, which he is accused of spying on, has been sanctioned by the West. Based in the city of Nizhny Tagil near Yekaterinburg, it has publicly spoken of producing T-90M battle tanks and modernising T-72B3M tanks.

Earlier on Friday, the court unexpectedly said it would pronounce its verdict within hours after state prosecutors demanded Gershkovich be jailed for 18 years for spying. The maximum sentence for the crime he was accused of is 20 years.

Russia usually concludes legal proceedings against foreigners before making any deals on exchanging them.

'Wrongfully detained'

Gershkovich, his newspaper and the US government all rejected the allegations against him and said he was merely doing his job as a reporter accredited by the Foreign Ministry to work in Russia.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is open to a prisoner exchange involving Gershkovich, and that contacts with the United States have taken place but must remain secret.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Washington was working every day to bring home Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan and other Americans.

He declined to go into details when asked why Putin would reach a deal on Gershkovich's release ahead of the US election.

"Any effort to bring any American home is going to be part of a process of back and forth, of discussion, potentially of negotiation," Blinken said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

"Depending on what the other side is looking for, they'll reach their own conclusions about whether it meets whatever their needs are, and we can bring someone home - and I don't think that's dependent on an election in the United States or anywhere else," he said.

Mark Warner, the chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, called Gershkovich's sentence "outrageous," and said he thinks "it's clear that the Russians view Evan almost as a bargaining chip at this point."

Speaking in an interview with Reuters, Warner declined to discuss whether efforts are underway to arrange an exchange for Gershkovich's release, but said "all options have to stay on the table" with regards to how the Biden administration responds.

Friends who have exchanged letters with Gershkovich say he has remained resilient and cheerful throughout his imprisonment, occupying himself by reading classics of Russian literature.

At court appearances over the past 16 months - most recently with his head shaven - he has frequently smiled and nodded at reporters he used to work with before he himself became the story.

Since Russian troops entered Ukraine in 2022, Moscow and Washington have conducted just one high profile prisoner swap: Russia released basketball star Brittney Griner, held for smuggling cannabis, in return for arms dealer Viktor Bout, jailed for terrorism-related offences in the United States.