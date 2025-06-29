Russian culture minister in North Korea praises 'unprecedented' co-operation

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova arrived in North Korea on Saturday (June 28) with a 125-strong delegation of performers and praised cultural co-operation between Moscow and Pyongyang for achieving "unprecedented heights".

Lyubimova, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a series of concerts and lectures would take place in the North Korean capital in the coming days. Among those in the delegation were performers from the Pyatnitsky Choir and the Gzhel dance troupe.

Lyubimova said that thanks to agreements clinched between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un "co-operation in the cultural sphere between our countries has reached unprecedented heights".

Since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Pyongyang have drawn closer together, with the two leaders signing a treaty, including a mutual defence pact.

After months of silence, North Korea and Russia have disclosed the deployment of North Korean troops and the role they played in Moscow's offensive to evict Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region.

