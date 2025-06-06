Russian drones attack Kyiv, trigger fires in residential areas, officials say

KYIV — Russian drones attacked Ukraine's capital Kyiv early on Friday (June 6), triggering fires in residential buildings in different parts of the city, authorities said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, said the drones had approached the city in waves and that air defence units were trying to repel them.

He later warned of a risk of ballistic missiles being deployed against the city.

Reuters witnesses reported a series of explosions and at least one large fire at one site of a drone impact.

Tkachenko said drones had struck the upper floors of a high-rise apartment building and started a fire in Darnytskyi district on the east side of the city, where he said emergency power cuts were possible.

One unofficial Telegram channel said a shopping centre in the area was ablaze.

Tkachenko said a fire had also broken out in an apartment building in a western district. He said drone fragments had been spotted in three districts.

Officials said details on damage and possible casualties were being collated.

