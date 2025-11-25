Russian drones trigger fires in Kyiv dwellings, killing 1, officials say

Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Tuesday (Nov 25), triggering fires in at least two residential buildings and killing one person, a senior official said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said one person was killed and seven were injured in the strikes, launched after 1am (7am SGT).

Air defence units were in action around the capital and the military administration said both drones and missiles had been deployed. A new air alert was declared in the capital after 5am (11am SGT).

Tkachenko, writing on Telegram, said one person died when a high-rise residential building was hit in a district on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Pictures posted by the emergency services showed firefighters on ladders training hoses on blazes on upper floors.

Emergency services said there was serious damage on the sixth and seventh floors of the nine-storey building but the fire had been brought under control. Seventeen people were rescued.

The emergency services said a high-rise building was also hit in the Pechersk district in the city centre and a fire caused damage on three floors before being brought under control.

Drone fragments also fell in an open area in an eastern district of the city.

Klitschko also reported disruptions to the city's power and water supplies.

