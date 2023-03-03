Russian flag painted on base of Denmark's Little Mermaid statue

COPENHAGEN — A Russian flag was discovered painted onto the base of Denmark's The Little Mermaid statue on Thursday (March 2) in what police said was a "case of vandalism" at Copenhagen's most famous landmark and a popular tourist attraction.

It was not immediately known who was behind the incident, a police spokesperson said.

A woman poses for a photo next to the Little Mermaid sculpture that was vandalized with colours painted of the Russian flag in Langelinie, Copenhagen, Denmark March 2, 2023.

PHOTO: Reuters

Denmark has been a vocal critic of Russia alongside other Western nations following last year's invasion of Ukraine.

The 110-year-old bronze statue depicts the little mermaid from 19th-century Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's tale of the same name, and is sat on a rock by a waterside promenade.

The white, blue and red stripes of the Russian flag were painted across the front of the stone.

