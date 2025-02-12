Russian patriarch says 'weirdos' spreading paganism on Ukraine frontline

The head of Russia's powerful Orthodox Church said in remarks published late on Tuesday (Feb 11) that "weirdos" were trying to spread paganism in the combat zone in Ukraine and called for efforts to counter attempts to weaken the church's influence there.

Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has been an enthusiastic backer of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in which thousands of people have been killed and millions more driven from their homes.

"I would like to draw the attention of priests who visit the combat zone to the emergence of neo-pagan sentiments among some military personnel," Kirill said in an address to clergy, according to a transcript provided on the website of the Moscow Patriarchate.

"Who would have thought that in the 21st century 'weirdos' would appear on the territory of Holy Rus who would revive paganism?"

Holy Rus is an archaic name for Russia. Kyiv and its Western allies call the war, which will mark its third anniversary on Feb 24, an unprovoked imperialistic land grab.

The Kremlin calls the invasion a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine. Kirill sees it as a clash with a Western liberal culture he considers decadent, in particular in its acceptance of homosexuality.

The clergy, who see attempts to revive paganism in the combat zone, Kirill said, "should show special initiative in order to completely prevent the influence of neo-paganism on the consciousness of military personnel."

"The forces opposing Russia have engineered the conflict in Ukraine, intending to use it to weaken our country and the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church," Kirill said without citing evidence.

He did not elaborate on what form of paganism was purportedly appearing on the frontlines.

Moscow has often said it was forced into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov provoked laughter in 2023 at an international diplomatic forum for referring to Moscow's invasion as "the war which was launched against us."

[[nid:714468]]